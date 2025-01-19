Higbee caught seven of 10 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Higbee continued his strong postseason with a four-yard touchdown catch on the first Rams possession, and he ultimately led the team in catches in the season-ending loss while finishing second in targets behind Puka Nacua (14). The veteran tight end didn't make his season debut until Week 16 after tearing his ACL during last season's playoffs, but Higbee proved that he still has some gas left in the tank at age 32 by racking up 12 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown across two playoff games. He should be back for the last year of his contract with the Rams in 2025.