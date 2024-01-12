Coach Sean McVay said Higbee (shoulder) will be questionable for Sunday's wild-card game at Detroit, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Higbee sat out Week 18 in San Francisco due to a dislocated left shoulder that he suffered one week prior, but since returning to drills Wednesday, he managed a pair of limited sessions before McVay's comments Friday. McVay added that Higbee should be OK to play this weekend, which won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.