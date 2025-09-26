Higbee (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Colts, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

After Higbee showed up on the injury report Thursday as limited due to a hip issue, coach Sean McVay said Friday that it isn't a concern, and that the tight end was slated for a veteran rest day, per Grosbard. Nevertheless, Higbee's status is worth confirming ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff along with position mate Colby Parkinson (shoulder), who also is listed as questionable.