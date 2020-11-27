Higbee (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Higbee was unable to practice all week due to an elbow injury that he suffered during a Week 11 win at Tampa Bay. During a media session Friday, coach Sean McVay said Higbee will be a game-time call as a result, meaning his availability likely will come down to how he looks during a pregame warmup. The Rams will make a ruling on Higbee's status about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Higbee is limited or doesn't play at all, Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt will take on extra TE reps.