Higbee (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Since spraining his MCL in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers on Jan. 30, Higbee has missed all on-field work for the Rams, which so far has included a pair of walkthroughs and one full session. He'll have two more chances to get on the practice field this week, but it may be a stretch for that to happen after coach Sean McVay told Henderson on Monday, "I don't think so," regarding the tight end's chances to do so. If Higbee is limited or can't play in Sunday's Super Bowl versus the Bengals, Kendall Blanton would assumed most of the TE reps for Los Angeles.