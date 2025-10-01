Higbee (hip) was once again listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report following the Rams' walkthrough, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Higbee has now opened the week with back-to-back days in which he was considered unavailable. The tight end was able to play through his hip injury in the team's Week 4 win over the Colts, and he'll look to return to action in Wednesday's final practice session prior to Thursday's matchup with the 49ers.