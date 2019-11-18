Rams' Tyler Higbee: Suiting up Sunday
Higbee (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Higbee managed just one limited listing on the Week 11 injury report, the result of a knee issue. Still, like fellow tight end Gerald Everett (wrist), Higbee was expected to gut it and be available Sunday. The Rams may turn to Everett and Higbee more often than normal with Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (undisclosed) unavailable Sunday.
