Higbee (elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee was deemed questionable for the contest after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, but the Rams' top tight end will give it a go versus the Chargers. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Higbee will look to build off the momentum he's built over his last two outings while working with signal-caller Baker Mayfield en route to hauling in 13 of his 16 targets for 121 yards and three touchdowns in that span.