Higbee (hip) is participating in team drills Thursday, Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News reports.

Higbee didn't practice Wednesday after sitting out last Thursday's loss to the 49ers, so his return Thursday marks a significant step in the right direction, though it remains to be seen whether he'll go down as a full or limited participant. If Higbee gains clearance to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, he would likely reclaim the top spot on a tight end depth chart that also includes Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson (concussion) and Terrance Ferguson.