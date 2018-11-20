Rams' Tyler Higbee: Tallies season-high 63 yards
Higbee caught six of seven targets for 63 yards during Monday's 54-51 win over Kansas City.
With Cooper Kupp (knee) out for the season, Higbee has been more involved in the passing game of late. The tight end has hauled in 11 of 14 targets for 128 yards and a score over the past three weeks and projects to continue chipping in modest totals following Los Angeles' Week 12 bye. However, even though Higbee continues to play more offensive snaps than fellow tight end Gerald Everett (59 to 23 this week), Everett is proving to be the better vertical weapon.
