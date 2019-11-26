Higbee caught five of six targets for 20 yards during Monday's 45-6 loss to Baltimore.

The five receptions were a season high for Higbee, but with just 20 yards to show for his busy evening, his impact was limited. The fourth-year tight end has been held to just 10 receptions for 58 yards through the past five weeks, and the Los Angeles offense has only scored 35 points over its past three games, so it's unlikely Higbee morphs into a reliable fantasy option over the final weeks of the season.