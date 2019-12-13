Higbee should work as the Rams' clear No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Cowboys with Gerald Everett (knee/illness) ruled out for a third consecutive game.

Considering that Everett has yet to even resume practicing suffering the knee injury in a Nov. 25 loss to Baltimore and is also recovering from a stomach virus, Higbee could be unchallenged for the top spot on the depth chart beyond Week 15. For now though, Higbee will profile as one of the top fantasy options at his position, as he's turned in back-to-back seven-catch, 100-plus-yard receiving efforts while playing at least 90 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps in both of the past two weeks. Higbee should have a good chance to maintain his productive ways while facing off against a Cowboys team that allowed the relatively anonymous tight-end duo of J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted to combine for seven receptions for 92 yards on seven targets in Week 14.