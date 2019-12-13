Rams' Tyler Higbee: Team's clear No. 1 tight end again
Higbee should work as the Rams' clear No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Cowboys with Gerald Everett (knee/illness) ruled out for a third consecutive game.
Considering that Everett has yet to even resume practicing suffering the knee injury in a Nov. 25 loss to Baltimore and is also recovering from a stomach virus, Higbee could be unchallenged for the top spot on the depth chart beyond Week 15. For now though, Higbee will profile as one of the top fantasy options at his position, as he's turned in back-to-back seven-catch, 100-plus-yard receiving efforts while playing at least 90 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps in both of the past two weeks. Higbee should have a good chance to maintain his productive ways while facing off against a Cowboys team that allowed the relatively anonymous tight-end duo of J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted to combine for seven receptions for 92 yards on seven targets in Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.