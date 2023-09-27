Higbee was a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session due to an Achilles injury.

The Rams' passing attack has been dominated by rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua (oblique) with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) on injured reserve to start the season, but Higbee has been a nice complementary piece with two games of 40-plus yards, including 71 during Monday's loss in Cincinnati. Unfortunately for Higbee, he's tending to an Achilles injury, which could put him at risk of missing Sunday's game at Indianapolis. The Rams will see if Higbee can get back on the practice field in some capacity Thursday and Friday before potentially giving him a designation heading into the weekend.