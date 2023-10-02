Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee "got his thumb banged up a little bit" during Sunday's overtime victory at Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

After a week in which he tended to an Achilles injury and also signed a three-year extension, Higbee didn't look worse for wear Sunday, gathering in five of 11 targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns while playing 94 percent of the offensive snaps. It'll be interesting to see how the Rams list the tight end on their first Week 5 injury report Wednesday, but the aforementioned workload implies he's still good for his typical workload on game days.