Rams' Tyler Higbee: Third straight 100-yard effort
Higbee secured nine of 11 targets for 104 yards in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.
Despite the return to action of Gerald Everett (knee), Higbee still was the clear top option at tight end, outpacing his position mage by 10 targets. Higbee also paced the Rams in receptions and co-led the team in targets on the way to his third consecutive 100-yard effort. The 2016 fourth-round pick's late-season play has been a revelation, and he'll face the team he first eclipsed the century mark against, the Cardinals, to close out the season in Week 17.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Tops century mark again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Team's clear No. 1 tight end again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Eclipses 100 yards again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: To be top TE again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Takes advantage of elevated role•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Should lead way at tight end Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...