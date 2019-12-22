Higbee secured nine of 11 targets for 104 yards in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Despite the return to action of Gerald Everett (knee), Higbee still was the clear top option at tight end, outpacing his position mage by 10 targets. Higbee also paced the Rams in receptions and co-led the team in targets on the way to his third consecutive 100-yard effort. The 2016 fourth-round pick's late-season play has been a revelation, and he'll face the team he first eclipsed the century mark against, the Cardinals, to close out the season in Week 17.