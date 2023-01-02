Higbee (elbow) brought in three of four targets for 11 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Higbee tied Van Jefferson for the team lead in receptions, but as his final line indicates, that didn't amount to much on a day when Baker Mayfield netted only 111 passing yards. The veteran tight end didn't come close to matching his standout 9-94-2 line on 11 targets Christmas Day versus the Broncos that may have propelled some fantasy managers into their leagues' title games, but he'll have a chance to redeem himself in the Week 18 finale on the road versus a Seahawks defense that's given up solid production to tight ends this season.