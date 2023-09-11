Higbee secured all three of his targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

It was a slightly down night for the Rams' veteran tight end in terms of usage, with just three of Matthew Stafford's 37 total targets aimed Higbee's way, but he made the most of his limited touches with a sweet double move for a 30-yard reception in the third quarter. Fantasy managers hoping for Higbee to be more involved with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) absent may be disappointed with the volume, and the emergence of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell may have been a factor in the reduced target share. Higbee had mixed results against San Francisco, the Rams' Week 2 opponent, in 2022 with one great game (10-73-0 on 14 targets in Week 4) and one to forget (2-15-0 on six targets in Week 8).