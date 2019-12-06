Higbee will be the Rams' leading tight end Sunday against the Seahawks with Gerald Everett (knee) sidelined again, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

In Everett's first absence Week 13 at Arizona, Higbee earned 91 percent of the offensive snaps and put up the first 100-yard game of his four-year career. The performance wasn't surprising, as it occurred versus a Cardinals defense that has been torched by tight ends this season. While the Seahawks aren't as porous, they still have yielded a 77-802-6 line to the position through 12 games, making Higbee a decent enough roll of the dice.