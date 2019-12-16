Rams' Tyler Higbee: Tops century mark again
Higbee caught 12 of 14 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.
The tight end continued his late-season breakout, hauling in over 100 receiving yards for the third straight game after managing only 212 yards through the Rams' first 10 contests. Even if Gerald Everett (knee) makes it back into the lineup for one or both of the club's final two games, it seems highly unlikely that Higbee will fade back into the woodwork given the chemistry he's showing with Jared Goff. He'll try to keep things rolling next Saturday against a 49ers defense that just held Austin Hooper to three catches for 20 yards in Week 15.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Team's clear No. 1 tight end again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Eclipses 100 yards again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: To be top TE again•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Takes advantage of elevated role•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Should lead way at tight end Sunday•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Targeted frequently in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...