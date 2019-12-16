Play

Higbee caught 12 of 14 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The tight end continued his late-season breakout, hauling in over 100 receiving yards for the third straight game after managing only 212 yards through the Rams' first 10 contests. Even if Gerald Everett (knee) makes it back into the lineup for one or both of the club's final two games, it seems highly unlikely that Higbee will fade back into the woodwork given the chemistry he's showing with Jared Goff. He'll try to keep things rolling next Saturday against a 49ers defense that just held Austin Hooper to three catches for 20 yards in Week 15.

