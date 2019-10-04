Rams' Tyler Higbee: Trio of grabs in close loss
Higbee secured all three targets for 47 yards in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
Higbee saw fellow tight end Gerald Everett pace the Rams with a career-high 136 receiving yards Thursday, a performance that underscored what appears to be a widening gulf in the roles of the two players. Higbee has a respectable 10 targets over the last two games, but those have been parlayed into a modest seven receptions for 88 yards. Meanwhile, Everett has logged 19 looks over the same span, turning those into 12 catches, 180 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if Higbee continues to be utilized in more of a possession role over the long term, with the next opportunity to find out on the field coming in a Week 6 divisional battle versus the 49ers a week from Sunday.
