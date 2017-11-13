Rams' Tyler Higbee: Two catches for 15 yards in Week 10 blowout
Higbee caught two of four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.
While the sophomore was on the field for 54 of 66 offensive snaps, he didn't translate his playing time in fantasy results Sunday. In fact, outside of scoring his first career touchdown last week, Higbee hasn't been a viable fantasy option. Quarterback Jared Goff is spreading the ball around through the air, and running back Todd Gurley remains the focal point of the offense, so despite slotting in atop the depth chart and receiving significantly more snaps than rookie Gerald Everett, there has been little left over for Higbee. The second-year tight end enters Week 11 with an underwhelming 17 receptions for 209 yards and the single score.
