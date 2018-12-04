Higbee caught two of three targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.

This was a disappointing showing from Higbee. He had put together a respectable three-game stretch with 11 receptions for 128 yards and a score entering Los Angeles' Week 12 bye. He did play 47 of 69 offensive snaps, which was almost twice as many as fellow tight end Gerald Everett, but it's still difficult to view Higbee as a reliable fantasy asset in most settings.