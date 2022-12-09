Higbee secured two of three targets for 11 yards in Thursday's 17-16 victory against the Raiders.

Fantasy managers hoping for a Higbee renaissance with Baker Mayfield taking over for John Wolford had to be disappointed after a second straight two-catch game. The veteran tight end has been mired in a slump for three consecutive contests now, posting a 4-25-0 line in that period. With a long period between now and the Rams' Week 15 game against Green Bay, Mayfield, who historically has fed his tight ends dating back to his college days at Oklahoma with Mark Andrews, will get more acclimated with the Rams' playbook, which hopefully will translate into a slump-busting performance for Higbee.