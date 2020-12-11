Higbee secured both of his targets for 34 yards in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

The fifth-year pro made a splash on the first offensive play of the game, notching a 25-yard grab that put the Rams at midfield on a drive that would culminate in a Jared Goff rushing touchdown. Higbee had just one more reception for nine yards the rest of the way, however, leaving him short of the 35-yard mark for the fourth straight game. The Rams passing attack typically remains heavily focused on wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and the offense also tilts toward the run whenever game script allows, so Higbee's production will remain hard to trust during the fantasy postseason.