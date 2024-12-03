Higbee (knee) isn't expected to play next Sunday versus Buffalo, Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire reports.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay deemed Higbee's chance of suiting up Week 14 as "less than likely," so fantasy managers shouldn't expect to have the tight end back for Sunday's battle against Buffalo. Higbee is waiting to make his season debut, as he's spent the season up to this point on the PUP list after tearing his ACL and MCL in a wild-card loss to the Lions in mid-January. While Higbee has been out, Davis Allen has worked as Los Angeles' top tight end, with Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long chipping in behind him. Higbee was designated to return Nov. 27, so the Rams have until Dec. 17 to active him before his 21-day practice window closes.