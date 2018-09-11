Higbee played 60 of 63 offensive snaps but didn't receive a target during Monday's 33-13 win over the Raiders.

With Higbee's fantasy value already minimal, it was discouraging to see him uninvolved in the passing attack in Week 1. Still, he played 95 percent of the offensive snaps, so he clearly created separation between himself and second-year tight end Gerald Everett over the offseason. Everett did miss the majority of training camp and the entire preseason with an unspecified shoulder injury and likely still projects to be the superior receiver long term, though. Additionally, with workhorse-back Todd Gurley and three excellent receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) all heavily involved in the offense, there probably won't be many targets left over for either Higbee or Everett.

More News
Our Latest Stories