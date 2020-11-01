Higbee (hand), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is "pushing to play," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That said, Rapoport suggests that with a bye coming up in Week 9 and Johnny Mundt on hand to provide depth at tight end behind Gerald Everett, it might make sense for the Rams to rest Higbee for another game. Confirmation on whether Higbee will play or sit out week 8 will arrive once the team's inactives are released approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.