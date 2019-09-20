Play

Higbee (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Higbee suffered a lung injury during last week's win over the Saints. His absence frees up more snaps for timeshare partner Gerald Everett, though the Rams might also use four-wide formations with Josh Reynolds, or even give some snaps to No. 3 tight end Johnny Mundt. Either way, the offense figures to revolve around Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories