Higbee (hand) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Bears, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

In the midst of Higbee following a DNP/DNP/LP practice regimen, coach Sean McVay said Friday that the TE was expected to play through the hand injury he suffered Week 6 at San Francisco. That said, the Rams have changed course and opted to keep Higbee in street clothes Monday. In Higbee's place, Gerald Everett will be the Rams' top TE in Week 7, with Johnny Mundt and Brycen Hopkins on hand for any lingering reps.