Higbee (chest) has been ruled out from returning to Monday's wild-card matchup versus Minnesota, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Brown got off to a red-hot start Monday, catching all five of his targets for 58 yards in the first quarter. However, he was deemed questionable to return due to a chest issue early in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game just after halftime. A combination of Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long and Davis Allen could fill in at tight end for the Rams through the remainder of Monday's game.
