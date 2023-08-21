Johnson caught three of seven targets for 35 yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

It was a game of highs and lows for the 24-year-old, as he snared a 24-yard dart from Stetson Bennett during a second-quarter drive that led to a field goal, but was also part of a blown play between himself and the rookie quarterback that led to a pick-six for the Raiders. The good news for Johnson is that he still led all Rams' wide receivers in yardage and tied with Demarcus Robinson for targets, a sign the duo signed in free agency are being given ample opportunity to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster. Johnson will have one final opportunity to showcase his abilities in the Rams' preseason finale against the Broncos.