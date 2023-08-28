Johnson caught two of three targets for six yards in Saturday's 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Drawing the start alongside fellow roster bubble candidate Demarcus Robinson, Johnson was unable to do much with his trio of targets on a night the Rams offense as a whole failed at every level. Ben Skowronek notably got the night off, a sign coach Sean McVay is sold on him making the 53-man roster. This would make Skowronek the fifth wideout on the team along with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Puca Nacua. The Rams did keep seven wide receivers on their roster last year, but if they choose to add more depth at other positions, Robinson's utility at multiple roles in the offense might give him a slight edge over Johnson for what could be the final wide receiver slot on the team.