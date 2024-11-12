Johnson secured three of four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Johnson earned the most targets and catches out of the backup group of receivers, alongside Tutu Atwell (one catch for six yards) and Jordan Whittington (zero targets). While Johnson has proven to be a reliable target for Matthew Stafford when needed this season, his ten snaps tied a season-low, and he'll be hard to trust in rosters given his reduced time on the field. A Patriots defense that just held the Bears to 120 receiving yards is up next for the Rams in Week 11.