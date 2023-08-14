Johnson secured five of seven targets for 70 yards during the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday.

A breakout performance in the preseason doesn't always translate to success in the regular season; just ask 2022 Rams preseason darling Lance McCutcheon. But it does help move the needle above fellow wideouts who may be on the roster bubble, and Johnson impressed with a pair of lengthy catches, including a team-high 34-yard scamper on a slant route, and led the team in catches, targets and yardage. With Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Van Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek all likely to make the initial 53-man roster, Johnson and fellow free-agent signing DeMarcus Robinson are in a pack with McCutcheon, Austin Trammel and Xavier Smith, among others, for likely two remaining roster spots, as the Rams kept seven wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster in 2022.