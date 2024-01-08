Johnson secured two of three targets for eight yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-20 victory against San Francisco.

With the Rams resting players, Johnson was activated from the practice squad for the second time this season, and made his first appearance in a game since 2022 with the Texans count. Carson Wentz threw a dart to Johnson in the back of the end zone on a crucial third down, giving Johnson an eight-yard touchdown catch, his first score since his rookie campaign with Tampa Bay in 2020. The Rams are firmly entrenched with Cooper Kupp (coach's decision), Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson as their starters and have Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Austin Trammell as backups, so Johnson's time on the main roster this season is likely over barring an injury in the playoffs.