The Rams signed Scott to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Scott was cut by the Bears at the end of training camp and had practice-squad stints with the Colts and Seahawks before catching on with the Rams in late October. He didn't appear in a regular-season game in 2025, but he'll be able to participate in OTAs and minicamp with the Rams during the offseason and attempt to make a good impression on the coaching staff before the start of training camp in July.