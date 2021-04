McGhee was suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substance, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McGhee faced his first suspension for violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances during November of the 2020 season. After serving his two-week punishment, the cornerback was still unable to suit up for a game. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia will aim to make his NFL debut this year.