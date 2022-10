Jefferson (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will play in the divisional Week 8 contest against the 49ers.

Head coach Sean McVay said Jefferson would be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play upwards of 90 percent of the offensive snaps, so Saturday's designation comes as no surprise. Expect the 2020 second-round pick to push out Ben Skowronek from three wide-receiver sets if Jefferson does see his typical workload.