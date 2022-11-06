Jefferson (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
In the wake of his season debut last Sunday against the 49ers, Jefferson was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday due to a preexisting knee issue. Now that the Rams have confirmed his availability for Week 9, he's a candidate to eat into Ben Skowronek's role as the team's third wide receiver behind Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson, though Jefferson still is in search of his first target of the campaign.