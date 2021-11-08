Jefferson caught three of seven targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Titans.

The sophomore has now caught at least three passes in each of the past four games for a total of 13 receptions, 191 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson also played 75 of 78 offensive snaps Sunday. Still, he's not returning go-to numbers in the majority of fantasy formats, and it appears it will take an injury to either Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods for Jefferson to provide reliable results. As it stands, Jefferson's likely to continue being an inconsistent weekly contributor and a tough start in most settings.