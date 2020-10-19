Jefferson caught an eight-yard pass during Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco. He played just three offensive snaps.

This was just the sixth catch of the season for the rookie and first since Week 2, so while it's nice to see quarterback Jared Goff look Jefferson's way Sunday, he's probably still a long shot to be a reliable fantasy asset in the immediate future. Veteran receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds are consistently seeing more playing time, and tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett also remain active in the passing game. Jefferson's value is probably limited to keeper/dynasty settings at this stage of the season.