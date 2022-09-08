Jefferson (knee), who is listed as out for Thursday's season opener with the Bills, could also be in line to miss the Rams' Week 2 matchup with the Falcons, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Though Jefferson will benefit from a lengthier turnaround for Week 2 with the Rams not facing off against Atlanta until Sept. 18, the wideout may not be fully recovered by that time from the two offseason procedures he required on his left knee. Jefferson had his first procedure shortly after the Rams' Super Bowl win in February, only to require what he termed as another "minor" surgery in early August when he suffered an apparent aggravation of the knee early in training camp. The 26-year-old is said to be progressing, but he hasn't practiced in any capacity since having the second procedure and will likely need to get in at least one or two full workouts next week to have a realistic shot at suiting up against the Falcons. As for the Week 1 matchup, Ben Skowronek is expected to get the first crack at replacing Jefferson as the Rams' No. 3 wideout behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.