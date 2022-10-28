Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Jefferson (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers and should be ready for a normal workload, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson topped 90 percent snap share on seven occasions last season, and while that type of workload is unlikely after he missed six games recovering from knee surgery, it can't entirely be ruled out given McVay's penchant for running his starters hard. A lesser role is more likely, especially after Ben Skowronek showed signs of progress before the Week 7 bye, averaging 49.3 total yards over a four-game stretch. Allen Robinson has less yardage than Skowronek despite seeing a few more snaps and routes so far, and it's possible the 29-year-old eventually loses playing time if he doesn't start to produce.