The Rams designated Jefferson (knee) to return from injured reserve Monday.
As expected, Jefferson is on track to make his season debut in Week 8 after starting the season on IR due to a knee procedure he underwent during training camp. Rams head coach Sean McVay has previously indicated that he expects the third-year wideout to be able to contribute right away, but Jefferson's participation in practice this week should provide further clarity on the situation. With Allen Robinson struggling to find a connection with Matthew Stafford to start the year, it's possible Jefferson's rapport with Stafford could elevate him to the No. 2 wideout behind Cooper Kupp. Last season, Jefferson caught 50 of 89 targets for 802 yards and solidified himself as a deep threat, catching 12 passes of 20-plus yards and four over 40 yards.