Jefferson caught four of five targets for 27 yards and played 40 of 83 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona.

This was just the third multi-reception game of the season for Jefferson. However, his increased snap count is definitely encouraging, as he played more than No. 3 wide receiver Josh Reynolds (38 offensive snaps). While it could be a sign of things to come, it's unlikely Reynolds is completely leapfrogged by the rookie. Instead, Jefferson and Reynolds will probably see similar snap and target shares moving forward. Furthermore, splitting time as the No. 3 wideout likely won't provide enough opportunities for either pass catcher to consistently move the fantasy needle. With Reynolds in the final year of his rookie contract, Jefferson is positioned to see more work in 2021 and could be a sneaky stash in keeper/dynasty settings.