Jefferson recorded six receptions on seven targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers.

Jefferson took advantage of the absence of Cooper Kupp, finishing second on the team in both targets and receptions. Though only one of his catches went for a gain of 10 or more yards, he did account for a touchdown with a four-yard reception late in the second quarter. Jefferson finished his rookie season with only 19 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown across 16 regular season games, though his role could increase in 2021 if Josh Reynolds departs in free agency.