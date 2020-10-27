Jefferson caught his only target for 14 yards during Monday's 24-10 win over the Bears. He played just three of 72 offensive snaps.

All the hype Jefferson has garnered since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft was on display on his 14-yard reception Monday. The rookie ran an excellent route along the sideline, kept both feet in bounds while securing the difficult catch to move the chains. The reception also helped set up Los Angeles' first touchdown of the game. Still, Jefferson is buried on the depth chart and not receiving enough playing time to move the fantasy needle in the majority of seasonal leagues. Additionally, fellow wideout Josh Reynolds has a touchdown in consecutive games to continue affirming his status as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.