Jefferson secured one of four targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.
The emergence of the sensational duo of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell has relegated Jefferson to a tertiary role in the passing game, with Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams also recording more targets than the veteran during Sunday's contest. Jefferson was the target of one of Matthew Stafford's interceptions and had a drive-killing drop on third down, and his stock is trending down heading into a Week 3 showdown with the Bengals.
More News
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Just 24 yards in victory•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Steps into No. 1 receiver role•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Should have larger role•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Seven targets in season finale•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Team-high receiving yardage tally•
-
Rams' Van Jefferson: Sees five targets in blowout win•