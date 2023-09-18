Jefferson secured one of four targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

The emergence of the sensational duo of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell has relegated Jefferson to a tertiary role in the passing game, with Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams also recording more targets than the veteran during Sunday's contest. Jefferson was the target of one of Matthew Stafford's interceptions and had a drive-killing drop on third down, and his stock is trending down heading into a Week 3 showdown with the Bengals.