Jefferson caught three of seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 loss to Kansas City.

There was little production to go around in the Rams offense with Bryce Perkins making his first career NFL start at quarterback in place of Matthew Stafford (neck), but Jefferson led the team in receiving yards and scored the team's only TD. Allen Robinson (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of the season and Cooper Kupp (IR) remains on IR, so Jefferson should be the No. 1 wideout for Los Angeles in Week 13 against the Seahawks, regardless of who is under center.