Rams' Van Jefferson: Getting healthier
Jefferson estimated that he's "90 percent healthy" from March surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "I'm in a shoe right now, jogging in the AlterG," Jefferson added Monday. "It's going good."
At the NFL Combine in February, Jefferson underwent a physical, which revealed the injury. In the end, it didn't impact his draft standing too much, as the Rams selected the wide receiver 57th overall. Jefferson split his college career between Mississippi and Florida, averaging 12.3 yards per catch and 8.0 yards per target while scoring 16 touchdowns in 45 games. Look for the 23-year-old to provide some relief in the receiving corps after L.A. dealt Brandin Cooks this offseason, but the group still figures to be lead by Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds.
